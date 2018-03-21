Steve Kerr: Steph Curry is closest to returning of team's four injured All-Stars

"Steph looks great," Kerr said after Wednesday's practice. "He's chomping at the bit. We'll see how he responds in the next couple of days before we decide whether he plays or not."
The Warriors host the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. ESPN reported that the club is aiming for that date to be Curry's return game. Curry did not speak to the media after what was a noncontact practice session.
Draymond Green (pelvic contusion) did not practice and is listed as day-to-day. He was kneed below the belt by Danny Green in Monday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Kevin Durant (ribs) went through a full practice and Klay Thompson (hand fracture) was active, but he was not a full practice participant.
Kerr said he doesn't expect Durant or Thompson to be in uniform this week.
"I think Steph is closer to playing than KD and Klay," he said. "...We're going to be cautious with all of them. ... This is not like a timetable of two to three days. It's just more of a feel thing."
Golden State, which is four games back of the Houston Rockets for the top spot in the Western Conference, will practice Thursday and has a Friday morning shootaround prior to the game against the Hawks.
Curry injured his ankle on March 8 at home while playing the Spurs. It was his fourth ankle injury of the season. He was cleared to resume practice without restriction on Tuesday.
During Wednesday's practice, Curry was wearing his mid-low Curry 5 shoes, which were revealed last week. With his history of ankle injuries, Curry typically wears a high-top version of his signature shoe for extra ankle support. Going forward, ESPN was told that he will wear these shoes in competition with ankle braces.
The Warriors are 13-8 when Curry has been sidelined this season, compared to 40-10 when he's in the lineup.
He is averaging 26.3 points, 6.2 assists and 5.1 rebounds while shooting a shade under 50 percent from the field and 42 percent from beyond the arc.
