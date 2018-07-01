Two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant to make brief visit to Manila

Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors is coming to Manila for the second time.The two-time NBA champion will arrive in the Philippines on Sunday as part of a tour by Nike, the brand he endorses."We are thrilled to have Kevin Durant with us this time around. Fresh off a recent amazing season, this is an opportune moment to welcome and celebrate his journey of hard work and perseverance, which brings him to where he is today, with all aspiring Filipino ballers," said Jino Ferrer, country marketing manager of Nike Philippines."We hope he will also be able to feel and experience the enthusiasm of the Filipinos', where basketball lies at the heart of the nation."Durant is expected to make an appearance at 9th avenue across Nike Park Fort in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig at 12:30 pm for a meet-and-greet with his Filipino fans.The All-Star forward is also set to lead a training session where he will share some of his workouts, training drills and inspirational beliefs with selected ballers. Fans can also catch Durant at an event at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum at 4 p.m.Coinciding with Durant's Manila visit will be the release of a new colorway of his shoe called "Peach Jam," which will be released exclusively at Titan Park Fort and Nike Park Fort.Durant averaged 26.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists in the 2017-18 season. He helped the Warriors sweep the Cleveland Cavaliers in the championship series, where he won the Finals MVP award for the second straight year.Durant first visited the Philippines in 2011.