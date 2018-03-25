SPORTS
espn

Ty Blach to start opener with Madison Bumgarner out

Left-hander Ty Blach will start on Opening Day for the San Francisco Giants on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, manager Bruce Bochy announced Sunday.

The announcement comes a day after Giants ace Madison Bumgarner had surgery to insert three pins into the broken pinkie on his pitching hand. He is expected to miss at least the first two months of the season.

Blach will become the first Giants pitcher to start Opening Day other than Bumgarner for the first time since Matt Cain got the start to open the 2013 season. Cain's start also was against the Dodgers.

Blach will be opposed by Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw. Blach has had success at the plate against Kershaw, as he is 3-for-5, including a double.

Blach was 1-1 with spring with a 3.63 ERA in 17 1/3 innings pitched. He was 8-12 with a 4.78 ERA last season. He also replaced Bumgarner in the rotation last season when he missed nearly three months with a shoulder injury after a dirt bike accident.

Related Topics:
sportsespnmlbsan francisco giantsty blach
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Warriors guard Stephen Curry suffers Grade 2 MCL sprain
Club Leon's Landon Donovan scores winner in return to San Jose
Durant says those doubting injury-marred Warriors need to "relax"
Giants hoping Madison Bumgarner back pitching by early June
More Sports
Top Stories
California Gubernatorial candidates participate in San Diego forum
Rallying cry for gun control heard throughout nation, Bay Area
'March for our Lives' events draw large crowds in Bay Area
VIDEO: Scenes from 'March for our Lives' events in Bay Area
92-year-old Fremont man rescued after falling 26 feet into well
Curry to be re-evaluated in 3 weeks after suffering Grade 2 MCL sprain
'March for our Rights' rallies pop up in D.C, Utah and Montana
Gubernatorial candidates' forum to be held in San Diego
Show More
11-year-old honors black female victims of gun violence
ABC7's Dion Lim emcees Expat Woman's Empowered Leadership Conference
MLK Jr.'s granddaughter delivers speech at 'March for our Lives' in D.C.
Paul McCartney talks about loss of John Lennon at 'March for Our Lives'
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
More News
Photos
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
PHOTOS: #PuppiesOn7 in honor of National Puppy Day 2018
More Photos