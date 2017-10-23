VIDEO: Behind-the-scenes with 49ers 1981 championship team

RELATED: 49ers honor Dwight Clark at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara
Clark announced earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, more commonly known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease. The former wide receiver, who will forever remembered for making The Catch, is now confined to a wheelchair.
49ers greats like Joe Montana and our own Mike Shumann were in attendance.
Great to see all our former teammates form the 1982 SB16 team.Dwight was honored and happy to see us all. #prayers pic.twitter.com/btWKyM7rjr— Mike Shumann (@MikeShumann) October 23, 2017
JOE as Cool as ever. Hard to believe it was 35 years ago when we won SB16. #reunion #teammates #glorydaze pic.twitter.com/ndAvSdvgRk— Mike Shumann (@MikeShumann) October 23, 2017
Former Stanford and 49er QB Guy Benjamin. He had game! #teammates #87Day pic.twitter.com/vUWKIfX5ab— Mike Shumann (@MikeShumann) October 23, 2017
It's Randy's glasses out of focus not my picture! #87day pic.twitter.com/0mikuDnmLw— Mike Shumann (@MikeShumann) October 23, 2017
The reason we were celebrating today at Levi's. 87Day with Dwight Clark. #Teammates pic.twitter.com/yv4bDjY6Gv— Mike Shumann (@MikeShumann) October 23, 2017
Joe-Jennifer , Dwight and Kelly. Teammates for life. pic.twitter.com/nKy1Rv6IdJ— Mike Shumann (@MikeShumann) October 23, 2017
WR core 1982. Dwight, Mike Wilson,Freddie Solomon RIP and The Shu. #glorydaze pic.twitter.com/REPnONFq5J— Mike Shumann (@MikeShumann) October 23, 2017
@MikeShumann wants to know how the hell Joe overthrew him #87Day pic.twitter.com/dIyPy4dYPb— Randy Cross (@randycrossFB) October 22, 2017