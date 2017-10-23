  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
VIDEO: Behind-the-scenes with 49ers 1981 championship team

Members of the 1981 San Francisco 49ers championship team were at Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys to support Dwight Clark as he was honored at halftime. Here's a look behind-the-scenes with Mike Shumann. (KGO-TV)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
Members of the 1981 San Francisco 49ers championship team were at Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys to support Dwight Clark as he was honored at halftime.

Clark announced earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, more commonly known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease. The former wide receiver, who will forever remembered for making The Catch, is now confined to a wheelchair.

49ers greats like Joe Montana and our own Mike Shumann were in attendance.

