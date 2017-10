VIDEO: Behind-the-scenes with 49ers 1981 championship team

Great to see all our former teammates form the 1982 SB16 team.Dwight was honored and happy to see us all. #prayers pic.twitter.com/btWKyM7rjr — Mike Shumann (@MikeShumann) October 23, 2017

The reason we were celebrating today at Levi's. 87Day with Dwight Clark. #Teammates pic.twitter.com/yv4bDjY6Gv — Mike Shumann (@MikeShumann) October 23, 2017

Members of the 1981 San Francisco 49ers championship team were at Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys to support Dwight Clark as he was honored at halftime Clark announced earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, more commonly known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease. The former wide receiver, who will forever remembered for making The Catch, is now confined to a wheelchair.49ers greats like Joe Montana and our own Mike Shumann were in attendance.