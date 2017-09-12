AT&T Park was surreal after midnight as the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants faced off in a rivalry game that was unexpectedly sidelined by rare lightning and thunder around the ballpark.Of course, game time, originally scheduled for 7:45 p.m., was pushed back -- but nobody expected the first pitch to be at 10:50 p.m.Despite it being way past some people's bed times, fans were still in love with the game, and the City by The Bay as the iconic Journey song "When the Lights Go Down" played in traditional fashion in the eighth inning.The fans in the video above sang loud enough for the entire ballpark to hear waving their arms and hugging one another in that San Francisco sway we all know well. One fan even used his rain-soaked poncho to choreograph his own moment of pure joy.Some fans fell asleep on the left field line while others continued to cheer and shout for the boys in Orange and Black.As 2 a.m. rolled around, and the top of the 9th inning loomed -- a Giants win was just the cherry on top of an unusual, late, stellar evening in San Francisco.It was just one of those Bay Area nights that can't be captured unless you were there.Watch the video in the player above to get close to rare rain delay experience at AT&T Park.