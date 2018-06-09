GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

VIDEO: Aerials of Oakland, SF celebrating after Warriors beat Cavs, clinch title

The ABC7 News SKY7 helicopter captured the celebrations around the Bay Area after the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals on June 8, 2018.

SKY7 captured celebrations around the Bay Area after the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals on June 8, 2018.

The Golden State Warriors have won the NBA Finals for the third time in four years and Dub Nation is in full celebration mode.

