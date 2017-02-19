NEW ORLEANS (KGO) --Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr might seem serious for a lot of the time on and off the court, but at the NBA All-Star Game festivities in New Orleans, he showed his silly side with Dance Cam Mom Robin Schreiber.
The gift that keeps giving. #Warriors #NBAAllStar weekend pic.twitter.com/aKT3UvrrZd— Larry Beil (@LarryBeilABC7) February 19, 2017
The fan favorite and Kerr showed off some of their best moves.
