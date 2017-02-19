SPORTS

VIDEO: Warriors coach Steve Kerr grooves with Dance Cam Mom in New Orleans

EMBED </>More News Videos

By
NEW ORLEANS (KGO) --
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr might seem serious for a lot of the time on and off the court, but at the NBA All-Star Game festivities in New Orleans, he showed his silly side with Dance Cam Mom Robin Schreiber.

The fan favorite and Kerr showed off some of their best moves.

Catch ABC7 Sports Director Larry Beil's coverage from the NBA All-Star Game on ABC7 News.
