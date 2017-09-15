GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

VIDEO: Warriors GM Bob Myers goes up against all-star team at San Quentin Prison

San Quentin State Prison is rarely open to the public. But for the past six years, Golden State Warriors General Manager Bob Myers has taken a group of his staff behind bars of the notorious prison to play basketball against an all-star team of inmates. (KGO)

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KGO) --
This year, we mic'd up Myers as he coached the Warriors team on the court.

Watch the video player above for a look at this intense game that came down to last-minute heroics.

Click here for the full story and click here for a rare look inside San Quentin, the home of death row.
