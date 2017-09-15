SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KGO) --San Quentin State Prison is rarely open to the public. But for the past six years, Golden State Warriors General Manager Bob Myers has taken a group of his staff behind bars of the notorious prison to play basketball against an all-star team of inmates.
This year, we mic'd up Myers as he coached the Warriors team on the court.
Watch the video player above for a look at this intense game that came down to last-minute heroics.
