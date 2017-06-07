VIDEOS: Warriors discuss Game 3 win on ABC7's 'After the Game'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2071147" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr talked to ABC's Mike Shumann about the team's thrilling win in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 in Cleveland.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2071164" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Warriors star Andre Iguodala spoke with ABC7's Mike Shumann in Cleveland after Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 7, 2017.

The Golden State Warriors are facing off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals for the third year in a row.The Dubs are leading the Finals 3-0 after a nail-biting Game 3 win over the Cavs in Cleveland -- things are looking good for Dub Nation.