VIDEOS: Warriors discuss Game 3 win on ABC7's 'After the Game'

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr talks to ABC7's Mike Shumann after Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
CLEVELAND (KGO) --
The Golden State Warriors are facing off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals for the third year in a row.

The Dubs are leading the Finals 3-0 after a nail-biting Game 3 win over the Cavs in Cleveland -- things are looking good for Dub Nation.
FULL INTERVIEW: Warriors' Steve Kerr talks thrilling Game 3 win
Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr talked to ABC's Mike Shumann about the team's thrilling win in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 in Cleveland.

FULL INTERVIEW: Warriors' Andre Iguodala talks Game 3
Warriors star Andre Iguodala spoke with ABC7's Mike Shumann in Cleveland after Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 7, 2017.


Get full highlights, interviews with players, and expert insight on ABC7's "After the Game" following each game in the series.

Click here for full coverage of the NBA Finals on ABC7.
