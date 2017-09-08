GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Golden State Warriors and San Jose Sharks tickets go on sale

EMBED </>More Videos

Attention Golden State Warriors and San Jose Sharks fans! Tickets go on sale today for both teams.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
It's a big day for Bay Area sports fans. The Warriors and the Sharks start selling single game tickets for the upcoming seasons.

The Warriors are big favorites heading into the season to repeat as NBA champions. They celebrated their second title in three years this past summer.

Single game tickets go on sale to the public today at 2 p.m.

VIDEO: Stephen Curry shows Bay Area love, gratitude at Dub Nation celebration

The Warriors face off against the Rockets on Tuesday, October 17 in Oakland.

Click here to get your tickets.

You can also buy them at the Oracle Arena box office or call 888-GSW-HOOP.

In San Jose, the Sharks single game tickets are also going on sale today to the public starting at 10 a.m. You can go to the ticket office at SAP Center.

Click here for information on Sharks tickets.

Click here for stories and videos about the Golden State Warriors.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsGolden State Warriorswarrior gamesNBAbasketballticketsSan Jose SharksOaklandSan Jose
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Golden State Warriors tickets go on sale
JaVale McGee re-enacts traffic in Los Angeles with daughter's help
KD defends LaMelo Ball's new Lamborghini: 'You don't have to struggle...to be a good basketball player'
Stephen Curry donates $118,000 to storm relief efforts in Houston
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Rebuilding White Sox square off against Giants
Streaking Astros travel to Oakland
Matt Chapman: 'Disrespectful' of Juan Graterol to stare down A's
Golden State Warriors tickets go on sale
More Sports
Top Stories
At least 35 killed in one of biggest earthquakes ever in Mexico
Caribbean residents left reeling over Irma's destruction
Hurricane Jose now an extremely dangerous Category 4
UC president files lawsuit against Trump administration for rescinding DACA
House sends $15B Harvey aid bill, debt hike to Trump to sign
Newscaster continues coverage during deadly earthquake
Small plane reported missing near Bolinas
Florida governor to residents ahead of Irma: 'You've got to get out'
Show More
First hurricane warnings issued for South Florida as Irma approaches
Rev. Amos Brown to celebrate 40 years at SF's Third Baptist Church
Crews rescue woman trapped in Pleasant Hill house fire
Politicians and celebrities react to Spicer's resignation
First LGBTQ community center opens in Oakland
More News
Top Video
UC president files lawsuit against Trump administration for rescinding DACA
At least 35 killed in one of biggest earthquakes ever in Mexico
Small plane reported missing near Bolinas
Caribbean residents left reeling over Irma's destruction
More Video