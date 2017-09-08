OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --It's a big day for Bay Area sports fans. The Warriors and the Sharks start selling single game tickets for the upcoming seasons.
The Warriors are big favorites heading into the season to repeat as NBA champions. They celebrated their second title in three years this past summer.
Single game tickets go on sale to the public today at 2 p.m.
The Warriors face off against the Rockets on Tuesday, October 17 in Oakland.
You can also buy them at the Oracle Arena box office or call 888-GSW-HOOP.
In San Jose, the Sharks single game tickets are also going on sale today to the public starting at 10 a.m. You can go to the ticket office at SAP Center.
