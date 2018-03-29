Warriors' Andre Iguodala exits loss to Bucks with sore left knee

SPORTS
Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala left in the third quarter of Thursday night's 116-107 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks and did not return due to soreness in his left knee.

Iguodala came up limping after he missed a layup with 2:37 left in the third quarter. He went to the locker room and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Iguodala started the second half in place of Kevin Durant, who was ejected in the closing seconds of the second quarter.

