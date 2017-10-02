Warriors arrive in China to play 2 preseason games

Heading to China with #warriors for 2 preseason games. A mere 14 hours from now, we will land in Shenzhen pic.twitter.com/qV7EjLh83Q — Larry Beil (@LarryBeilABC7) October 1, 2017

#warriors are in Shenzhen, China. First full day here. Splash Bros went to play golf. Some are practicing, others touring Hong Kong pic.twitter.com/JbWcupM6mc — Larry Beil (@LarryBeilABC7) October 3, 2017

The Warriors just arrived in China for a goodwill tour. The players brought their families and the tiniest visitor may have had the best flight over.After a 14-hour flight that covered approximately 7,000 miles, the Dubs and ABC7 Sports Anchor Larry Beil arrived on their private charter in the city of Shenzhen.The original itinerary called for the Warriors to land and go straight to practice, but because of a delay in taking off, the Dubs opted for Plan B, which was dinner and sleep.Sleep was a priority for Shaun Livingston, his wife Joanna and baby Tyler, all in China for the first time. When asked what he's looking forward to most this week, Livingston said, "Brought my family out here, so you know, just get a chance to really tour and just kind of dive into the culture," he said.Livingston said baby Tyler slept better on the flight than her parents.Conspicuous by his absence was Warriors Coach Steve Kerr. Because of a passport snafu, Kerr had to take a commercial flight and is expected to arrive in China on Tuesday.The Warriors are playing two preseason games on the tour.