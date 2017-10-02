GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors arrive in China to play 2 preseason games

EMBED </>More Videos

After a 14-hour flight that covered approximately 7,000 miles, the Dubs and ABC7 Sports Anchor Larry Beil arrived on their private charter in the city of Shenzhen. (KGO-TV)

By
SHENZHEN, China (KGO) --
The Warriors just arrived in China for a goodwill tour. The players brought their families and the tiniest visitor may have had the best flight over.

After a 14-hour flight that covered approximately 7,000 miles, the Dubs and ABC7 Sports Anchor Larry Beil arrived on their private charter in the city of Shenzhen.

The original itinerary called for the Warriors to land and go straight to practice, but because of a delay in taking off, the Dubs opted for Plan B, which was dinner and sleep.

Sleep was a priority for Shaun Livingston, his wife Joanna and baby Tyler, all in China for the first time. When asked what he's looking forward to most this week, Livingston said, "Brought my family out here, so you know, just get a chance to really tour and just kind of dive into the culture," he said.

Livingston said baby Tyler slept better on the flight than her parents.

Conspicuous by his absence was Warriors Coach Steve Kerr. Because of a passport snafu, Kerr had to take a commercial flight and is expected to arrive in China on Tuesday.

The Warriors are playing two preseason games on the tour.

Larry Beil will be reporting from China all week - you can follow him on Twitter and Facebook.

Click here for more stories and videos about the Golden State Warriors.

VIDEO: Find out what Warriors stars had to say on Media Day 2017

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsGolden State Warriorschinau.s. & worldstephen currykevin durantdraymond greenNBAsteve kerrOakland
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors coach Steve Kerr arrives in China after flying solo
Draymond Green on anthem debate: 'We said what we had to say'
Nuggets link arms during anthem as Warriors return to Oracle
Stephen Curry's social status doesn't take away from the message
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Derek Carr out at least 2 weeks with transverse process fracture
Warriors coach Steve Kerr arrives in China after flying solo
Vote: Weigh in on Week 5 in the Pac-12
Third-quarter back injury knocks Raiders' Derek Carr from game
More Sports
Top Stories
Gilroy couple describes terrifying Vegas shooting
Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?
Bay Area witnesses describe deadly Vegas shooting as war scene
Volunteers donate blood to help Las Vegas shooting victims
Brother says Las Vegas gunman was wealthy real-estate investor
Las Vegas tragedy hits Bay Area, SFPD family
At least 59 dead, 527 injured in Vegas shooting
Guitarist changes mind about gun control after Las Vegas shooting
Show More
Las Vegas shooting may change future of concerts
LATEST: Las Vegas mass shooting deadliest in U.S. history
What we know about Las Vegas mass shooting gunman
LAPD: No evidence of shooting found at USC campus
Concertgoers return to Bay Area after Vegas shooting
More News
Top Video
Gilroy couple describes terrifying Vegas shooting
Las Vegas tragedy hits Bay Area, SFPD family
Volunteers donate blood to help Las Vegas shooting victims
Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?
More Video