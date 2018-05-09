GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors eliminate Pelicans, advance to NBA Western Conference Finals

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, left, is defended by New Orleans Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic during Game 5 Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
The Golden State Warriors have advanced to their fourth straight Western Conference Finals after eliminating the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 5 of their Round 2 Playoff series.

The Dubs won 113 to 104 and closed out the series 4-1, advancing to the next stage in their quest for another NBA Title.

The Pelicans kept up with the Dubs for the majority of the game, inching toward a lead but never holding on to it throughout the first and second quarters, but as is tradition, the third quarter Warriors commanded the paint.

The Warriors bounced back from a 119-100 thumping at New Orleans in Game 3 with an equally convincing 118-92 romp in Game 4 on Sunday, taking a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

VIDEO: Kevin Durant talks with Mindi Bach after Warriors win in Game 4
EMBED More News Videos

The Warriors came out strong to beat the Pelicans in Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs Sunday.



The Warriors responded to their 19-point loss in Game 3 with a resounding effort that produced a wire-to-wire win with leads as large as 26 points. Durant made 15 of 27 shots. Stephen Curry scored 23, Klay Thompson added 13 and Quinn Cook, who was a Pelicans reserve earlier this season, contributed 12 points.

VIDEO: Stephen Curry talks with Mindi Bach after win over Pelicans
EMBED More News Videos

Stephen Curry talked with ABC7's Mindi Bach after the Golden State Warriors came out strong in Game 4 to beat the New Orleans Pelicans Sunday night.

We want to see your fan photos and videos! Share them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #DubsOn7and we may show them online or on TV

Click here for full coverage on the Warriors.

ESPN contributed to this story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State Warriorscelebritycelebrity deathsNBAnba playoffsu.s. & worldNew Orleans PelicansOaklandLouisiana
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
WARRIORS-SPURS: NBA Playoff Schedule
Spurs need reversal of fortunes to beat Warriors
Gregg Popovich will not return to Spurs' bench for Game 4
Popovich to miss Game 3 against Warriors after death of his wife
Wife of Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich passes away
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Ayesha Curry shares adorable photo of 1-month-old Canon Curry
Stephen Curry to play Web.com's Ellie Mae Classic on sponsor exemption
Kevin Durant says media often portrays him as 'the sensitive one'
Stephen Curry, Andre Iguodala invest in Team SoloMid's parent company
CJ McCollum calls Kevin Durant's Warriors decision 'soft,' prompting Twitter back-and-forth
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Terrell Owens: Skipping Canton to protest flawed Hall process
Olney: What trade deadline? These 12 players could move in August
Giants try to continue mastery of Diamondbacks
Bumgarner leads Giants to 8-1 win over Diamondbacks
Ayesha Curry shares adorable photo of 1-month-old Canon Curry
More Sports
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News