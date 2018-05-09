Warriors eliminate Pelicans, advance to NBA Western Conference Finals

OAKLAND, Calif. --The Golden State Warriors have advanced to their fourth straight Western Conference Finals after eliminating the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 5 of their Round 2 Playoff series.
The Dubs won 113 to 104 and closed out the series 4-1, advancing to the next stage in their quest for another NBA Title.
The Pelicans kept up with the Dubs for the majority of the game, inching toward a lead but never holding on to it throughout the first and second quarters, but as is tradition, the third quarter Warriors commanded the paint.
The Warriors bounced back from a 119-100 thumping at New Orleans in Game 3 with an equally convincing 118-92 romp in Game 4 on Sunday, taking a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.
VIDEO: Kevin Durant talks with Mindi Bach after Warriors win in Game 4
The Warriors responded to their 19-point loss in Game 3 with a resounding effort that produced a wire-to-wire win with leads as large as 26 points. Durant made 15 of 27 shots. Stephen Curry scored 23, Klay Thompson added 13 and Quinn Cook, who was a Pelicans reserve earlier this season, contributed 12 points.
VIDEO: Stephen Curry talks with Mindi Bach after win over Pelicans
ESPN contributed to this story.