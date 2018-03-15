  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Warriors' JaVale McGee becomes barista at Peet's Coffee in SF

JaVale McGee was a barista for a few hours to promote a new coffee to honor the Golden State Warriors. Part of the profits from the coffee go to the Warriors Community Foundation. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
JaVale McGee was a barista for a few hours to promote a new coffee to honor the Golden State Warriors. Part of the profits from the coffee goes to the Warriors Community Foundation.

"Feels great man, giving back to the community. I'm glad I could be a part of it. Warriors Ground is a great thing. And they should come and get a pound of ground right now," McGee said of being at the coffee shop for a good cause.

This is the fourth year Peet's has made a Warriors Ground coffee.

So far, the company has donated $30,000 to the foundation.

