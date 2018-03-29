SPORTS
espn

Warriors' Kevin Durant ejected for arguing with ref in first game back

Chris Haynes
OAKLAND, Calif. --Kevin Durant's return game didn't last as long as expected.

In his first game since a six-game absence to recover from a rib injury, the All-Star small forward picked up two quick technical fouls late in the first half of the Golden State Warriors' game Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks and was sent to the showers with 2.4 seconds left in the second quarter.

Durant's night ended early after he argued with official Tre Maddox, claiming he was fouled on his way to the basket.

As the quarter was coming to a close, Durant was battling for post-up position on Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Durant couldn't quite get in front of Antetokounmpo and he then went near the top of the key to receive the ball.

Moments later, he maneuvered around Antetokounmpo and drove hard to the basket and there was some contact amid the traffic inside the paint, but there was no foul called.

Durant fell to the court and then immediately got up and into the face of Maddox. After promptly being hit with one technical foul, Durant then ran toward the official again, earning his second T, which resulted in an automatic ejection.

Durant stood near the Warriors bench in disbelief before heading to the locker room.

He played 17 minutes and scored 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting.

It was the 14th technical he has picked up this season and his fifth ejection. He's two techs away from an automatic one-game suspension.

Durant's five ejections are tied for the most by any player in a season in the past 15 seasons (Larry Sanders in 2012-13). The only player with more in a season in the past 25 seasons is Rasheed Wallace (seven in 1999-00 and 2000-01).

Related Video
KD ejected in 2nd quarter
KD ejected in 2nd quarter
Kevin Durant is ejected for the 4th time this season after voicing his discontent on a no-call in the 2nd quarter.

Related Topics:
sportsespngolden state warriorstre maddoxtechnicalskevin durantnba
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Warriors' Andre Iguodala exits loss to Bucks with sore left knee
Preds beat Sharks 5-3, set franchise record for most points
Giants edge Kershaw, Dodgers 1-0 on opening day
Angels, Athletics try to quiet each other's bats
More Sports
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: I-Team investigates why CalTrans didn't fix safety barrier before Tesla driver died there
Multiple passengers sickened on plane that landed in San Jose
Meet Michael Finney at San Jose's Santana Row tomorrow
Napa family mourns loss of beloved drag racer
Funeral for Stephon Clark brings emotion, call for change
Ex-Disneyland employee sentenced to 125 years for child sex crimes
3-year-old hit by car in San Francisco
New 'space fence' tries to identify, track the growth of space junk
Show More
Proposed changes to Alameda Co. courts: jurors could have to travel farther
Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz gets 'piles' of fan letters
Dockless scooters, bikes have bumpy launch in SF, San Jose
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Victim who died in Tesla crash had complained about auto-pilot
VIDEO: Tom Steyer talks Trump, youth voter registration
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Protests in Sacramento over fatal shooting of Stephon Clark
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
More Photos