Warriors' Kevin Durant ruled out Friday with sore ribs

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant has been ruled out of Friday night's home game against the Sacramento Kings with sore ribs. Draymond Green, who missed Wednesday's game with a sore shoulder, and David West, who was out Wednesday with a right arm cyst, will play.

Steph Curry (tweaked right ankle) and Klay Thompson (fractured right thumb) are still out. Curry is scheduled to have his ankle re-evaluated next week. Thompson is expected to miss at least three more games.

The Warriors are headed into a back-to-back, with a game on the road against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.

