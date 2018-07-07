Warriors plan to sign Jazz cast-off Jonas Jerebko

Forward Jonas Jerebko plans to sign a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors assuming he clears waivers, league sources told ESPN.
The Utah Jazz waived Jerebko on Saturday, and he will become a free agent on Monday if no team claims him and guarantees his $4.2 million salary for the 2018-19 season.
Jerebko, 31, can sign a veteran minimum deal with Golden State.
A 6-foot-10 stretch forward, Jerebko shot 41 percent on 3-pointers for the Jazz last season. He has averaged 6.2 points per game in eight NBA seasons, including stops in Detroit, Boston and Utah.
The Warriors imagine Jerebko as a shot-making frontcourt contributor on a second unit.
