Warriors plan to sign Jazz cast-off Jonas Jerebko

Adrian Wojnarowski
Forward Jonas Jerebko plans to sign a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors assuming he clears waivers, league sources told ESPN.

The Utah Jazz waived Jerebko on Saturday, and he will become a free agent on Monday if no team claims him and guarantees his $4.2 million salary for the 2018-19 season.

Jerebko, 31, can sign a veteran minimum deal with Golden State.

A 6-foot-10 stretch forward, Jerebko shot 41 percent on 3-pointers for the Jazz last season. He has averaged 6.2 points per game in eight NBA seasons, including stops in Detroit, Boston and Utah.

The Warriors imagine Jerebko as a shot-making frontcourt contributor on a second unit.
