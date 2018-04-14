Warriors reassert dominance in playoff-opening blowout of Spurs

But even as his team lost 10 of 17 games to close out the 2017-18 campaign, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr maintained a steady confidence that when the games truly mattered, his squad would return to its dominant form of old, even with two-time MVP Stephen Curry (knee) sidelined.
The Warriors shed the lethargy they wore in recent weeks in Saturday's 113-92 Game 1 win over the San Antonio Spurs in their first-round series and, as Kerr prophesied, awakened, as they opened their trek toward, potentially, a fourth consecutive NBA Finals appearance.
For the Spurs, the 21-point loss marked their most lopsided defeat in a postseason opener under longtime head coach Gregg Popovich, with the previous worst defeat being a 15-point loss to the Clippers in the 2015 playoffs.
Though Curry isn't expected to return until the second round, the second-seeded Warriors didn't miss him much, never trailing and leading by as many as 28 points. Kevin Durant finished with 24 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists, nearly tallying his first postseason triple-double.
Swingman Klay Thompson added a game-high 27 points on 11-of-13 shooting from the field, his best shooting performance in any game in which he took multiple shots.
Draymond Green added 12 points, 8 rebounds and 11 assists.
The seventh-seeded Spurs, on the other hand, were badly in need of star Kawhi Leonard, who missed 73 games in the regular season. Without Leonard, the Spurs, making their 21st consecutive postseason appearance, struggled to generate offense and did little to stop Durant, or anyone else, for that matter.
The death knell for the Spurs, however, came around the rim, as they scored just 22 points in the paint on 11-of-30 (37 percent) shooting in that area. The 22 paint points were the fewest for the Spurs in a game this season.
The Spurs also finished with nary a single second-chance point, the first time they've had zero second-chance points in the past 20 postseasons, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Their last regular-season game with zero second-chance points came March 10, 2010, against Cleveland.
The Spurs' starters also finished with just 33 points, tied for their lowest total this season, and grabbed 30 rebounds, their fewest in a playoff game since Game 3 of the 2014 NBA Finals.
Much of their struggles in the lane were due to Warriors starting center JaVale McGee, whose length stifled the Spurs.
McGee tallied 9 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal and 1 block in the first nine minutes, topping his season averages in each of those categories in the opening quarter alone.
McGee, who finished with a season-high 15 points in 16 minutes, also helped stifle LaMarcus Aldridge, holding the Spurs' All-Star forward to four points on 2-of-8 shooting from the field when he was his primary defender.
The Warriors raced to a double-digit lead in the first quarter largely by controlling the paint, where they tallied 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting while the Spurs shot just 1-of-7 in that area.
The Warriors kept pushing and led by as many as 18 points in the second quarter and then 23 in the third. From then on, the barrage continued.
Game 2 is Monday in Oakland.
