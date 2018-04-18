OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --The reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors are facing off against the San Antonio Spurs in Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs.
- WARRIORS WIN 117-92: Game 1 at Oracle on Saturday, April 14 at 12 p.m.
- WARRIORS WIN 116-101:Game 2 at Oracle on Monday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m.
- Game 3 will be on Thursday, April 19 at 6:30 p.m. in San Antonio
- Game 4 will be on Sunday, April 22 at 12:30 p.m. in San Antonio.
- (If necessary) Game 5 will be on Tuesday, April 24 at Oracle
- (If necessary) Game 6 will be on Thursday, April 26 in San Antonio
- (If necessary) Game 7 on Saturday April 28, at Oracle
The Warriors are hoping to flip that postseason switch after losing 7 of their last 12 in the regular season.
The Dubs defeated the Spurs last year on their way to the title.
The 2018 #NBAPlayoffs are set! pic.twitter.com/e2efX7wJkk— NBA (@NBA) April 12, 2018