GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

WARRIORS-SPURS: NBA Round 1 Playoff Schedule

A banner depicting Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson hangs on the exterior of Oracle Arena, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors are facing off against the San Antonio Spurs in Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs.

  • WARRIORS WIN 117-92: Game 1 at Oracle on Saturday, April 14 at 12 p.m.

  • WARRIORS WIN 116-101:Game 2 at Oracle on Monday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m.

  • Game 3 will be on Thursday, April 19 at 6:30 p.m. in San Antonio

  • Game 4 will be on Sunday, April 22 at 12:30 p.m. in San Antonio.

  • (If necessary) Game 5 will be on Tuesday, April 24 at Oracle

  • (If necessary) Game 6 will be on Thursday, April 26 in San Antonio

  • (If necessary) Game 7 on Saturday April 28, at Oracle

The Warriors are hoping to flip that postseason switch after losing 7 of their last 12 in the regular season.

The Dubs defeated the Spurs last year on their way to the title.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Warriors.

