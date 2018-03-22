SPORTS
Warriors' Stephen Curry probable to return Friday from ankle injury

Chris Haynes
OAKLAND, Calif. --Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is being ruled as probable for Friday's home game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The two-time MVP has missed the past six games with a right ankle sprain.

"I'm feeling good," Curry said after Thursday's practice. "I've had a good two weeks of rehab and kind of taken a patient approach to getting as close to 100 percent as possible, understanding where we're at in the season and the injury that I've had over the course of the last three months. When I wake up in the morning, I'll know the difference between my right and the left, but that won't stop me from being who I am on the floor and having confidence in myself when I get back out there. So hopefully that is tomorrow."

He has participated in practice the past two days, and coach Steve Kerr said the training staff informed him that there is nothing more to gain from keeping the point guard sidelined.

Curry concurs. "As long as I'm not putting myself in my jeopardy with [my ankle] being stable and strong and able to support me and all the moves I try on the floor, I'm good to go," he said.

Kevin Durant (ribs) and Klay Thompson (right hand fracture) went through noncontact portions of practice, and Draymond Green (pelvic contusion) was a no-go for the second consecutive day.

All three will be unavailable for Friday's contest.

"We're not ready to put them out there yet," Kerr said.

Thompson is shooting only with his left hand at the moment, and Green is likely to practice Saturday, and if all goes well, he could be in uniform on Sunday against the Utah Jazz.

Durant is improving.

"He told me he's getting better, but he's not all the way better," Kerr said of Durant. "The nature of the injury, it's going to be systematic. As soon as he's feeling 100 percent, we'll let him play. But until then, we won't."

Thompson has missed the past four games, and Durant has been out the past three.

The Warriors are 13-8 when Curry has been sidelined this season, compared to 40-10 when he's in the lineup. He is averaging 26.3 points, 6.2 assists and 5.1 rebounds while shooting a shade under 50 percent from the field and 42 percent from beyond the arc.

