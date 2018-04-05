Warriors to re-evaluate Patrick McCaw, back injury in 1 month

The Golden State Warriors say guard Patrick McCaw, who was hurt on a terrifying fall against the Kings last weekend, did not suffer any neurological damage and is dealing with what the team calls a "lumbosacral bone bruise."
The lumbosacral part of the spine encompasses the lumbar vertebrae and the sacrum in the lower back.
According to the Warriors, McCaw will be re-evalulated in four weeks and his status for the playoffs has not been determined.
McCaw has missed the Warriors' two games since the fall. He was examined by an orthopedic specialist in the Bay Area, according to the Warriors, and the specialist confirmed that there was no structural damage or problems with his nervous system.
McCaw was taken away on a stretcher after he fell to the court following a foul by Sacramento's Vince Carter in the Warriors' 112-96 win.
The second-year pro, who appeared to be trying to dunk, did a scissor kick in the air over Carter's shoulder before landing hard on his back. He lay in agony for about 10 minutes as the crowd quieted. Carter, who was given a flagrant foul 1, knelt nearby as medical personnel from both teams along with Golden State coach Steve Kerr rushed onto the court.
McCaw was hospitalized before being released earlier this week. At the time, Golden State announced that X-rays, a CT scan and an MRI "were all clear.''
