Warriors waive Omri Casspi to clear playoff roster spot for Quinn Cook

The Golden State Warriors waived forward Omri Casspi after their loss to New Orleans on Saturday, clearing a roster spot in order to make room for Quinn Cook to be on the playoff roster.

Sources told ESPN earlier this week that Casspi has inflammation as well as a bone bruise on the side of his right foot that is preventing him from running or jumping.

Casspi appeared in 53 games, starting seven, this season, averaging 14 minutes of playing time, 5.7 points and 3.8 rebounds. He signed a one-year, veteran minimum contract with the Warriors last offseason.

Cook is close to finalizing a two-year deal with Golden State. He has been an admirable fill-in for the injured Stephen Curry since being promoted from the G League, and on Saturday he scored 21 points with five 3-pointers in the 126-120 loss to the Pelicans.

In 30 games with Golden State, Cook is averaging nine points. He has made 15 starts.
