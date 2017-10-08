Suspect arrested after 4 cyclists hit by pick-up truck in Marin

California Highway Patrol, Marin have made an arrest after a pickup truck appeared to drive into a group of four cyclists this morning in unincorporated Marin County and all four cyclists went to hospitals.Officers were called just before noon Saturday to the collision on Point Reyes-Petaluma Road just west of Hicks Valley Road.The initial caller said that four cyclists were involved in a collision but later officers learned a vehicle was also involved and its driver drove away from the scene.Witnesses told officers that a dark blue Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling west on Point Reyes-Petaluma Road when the driver appeared to swerve to the right and intentionally drive into the group of cyclists.All of the cyclists were injured and one was flown to a hospital because of the extent of his injuries.CHP-Marin released images of the suspect on their Facebook page.