TRONDHEIM, Norway --Gay dating app Grindr is facing scrutiny over reports it is sharing personal information about its users with third parties, including HIV status.
An independent research organization in Scandinavia found Grindr was providing sensitive user data to two services which specialize in app testing, in addition to at least 13 other companies.
While SINTEF revealed data regarding a user's HIV status is being encrypted before its sent to Apptimize and Localytics, there is other data that is being transmitted without encryption.
Grindr is sharing this information about you:
- Your precise GPS location
- Gender
- The date of your last HIV test
- Email addresses
- Age
- Grindr Profile ID
- What you search for in the app
- Activites you take while logged on
The news that broke Monday has led to a protest among users and privacy advocates alike on social media.
Apparently Grindr has been sharing people's HIV status with 3rd parties. Privacy is dead.— Cyrus (@Cyrus_VGZ) April 2, 2018
It’s not about posting your status for other people. It’s about how Grindr is selling your HIV status for profit. Grindr is selling your GPS locations for profit. Grindr is selling your email for profit. Breaches happen all of the time now, and your personal info could be next.— Hua XY (@Hua_XY) April 2, 2018