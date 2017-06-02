TECHNOLOGY

AWE conference in Silicon Valley highlights latest trends in VR, AR

First it was virtual reality. Now the technology has evolved into augmented reality. It's a marriage of graphics and computers, that promises to change how doctors train for surgery and how people like us do their shopping.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
No matter where you look, there are goggles and headsets to immerse you in a different dimension. They call it augmented reality.

"It's new hardware, it's new software, it's new platform. It's a cloud-based algorithm. It's going to create a whole industry. It's going to be tremendous for everybody," explained David Fattal, the CEO of Leia Inc.

It has been developing over time, but keeps promising to immerse people in a new dimension, one in which you can feel and touch virtual objects, even sensing whether they're hot or cold through your fingers. It could revolutionize online shopping.

"I'm buying a dress, so I can actually feel the leather feeling, or the silk feeling or actually cotton feeling. I think for e-commerce it will be very interesting," said Alex Yang, with CloudMinds robotics.

This showcase, called AWE, does feature some big-name tech companies, but at its heart are start-up's. View Verge works out of a Kansas basement.

"It's the first conversion process, 2-D to 3-D conversion process of its kind that is capable of doing all of the conversion on the sole power of a cell phone," Michele Janssens, with View Verge.
Digibits is a mom and pop game-maker making its debut. The game gets players moving instead of sitting and swiping on a screen. It's a start-up financed by the family's cookie jar.

'It's quite a bit of money for the family. For a family to spend the kind of money I've spent, it's painful, yes," said Colt Correa of Digibits.

Very typical, says the show's co-founder, Ori Inbar.

"They have a dream. They believe in this vision, and they're trying to find their way," explained Inbar.

