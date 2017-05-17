Google made a video about a Chicago teen who taught himself machine learning to help doctors detect breast cancer earlier. He's here today. pic.twitter.com/qGoBhAefpX — Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) May 17, 2017

Instead of GPS, Google will have "VPS" -- a VISUAL positioning system -- to navigate precisely indoors. #io17 pic.twitter.com/Dx3vzqmlQI — Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) May 17, 2017

YouTube Go is a low-bandwidth version that helps users in developing countries save their precious megabytes of expensive mobile data. pic.twitter.com/bz4lz3JxVm — Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) May 17, 2017

Android O apps will report back to their developers if they're slowing down users' phones or draining their batteries. #IO17 pic.twitter.com/AC0S5iXiny — Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) May 17, 2017

Google announcing open source "tensor flow lite" to run AI locally on your phone. #IO17 pic.twitter.com/2yWKG4gyPZ — Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) May 17, 2017

Android guy Dave Burke enters to chorus of "Higher and Higher" by Jackie Wilson. #IO17 pic.twitter.com/IRYKPptYfY — Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) May 17, 2017

Google is giving the public a glimpse at some of their newest products at their annual developer's conference in Mountain View Wednesday.Google CEO Sundar Pichai just debut Google Lens which will allow users to point their phone camera at an object, and it'll identify what the object is, or provide background information about it.It's one of many products and services Google is unveiling at the conference.