Google unveils new products at annual developers conference in Mountain View

Google is giving the public a glimpse at some of their newest products at their annual developer's conference in Mountain View Wednesday.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) --
Google is giving the public a glimpse at some of their newest products at their annual developer's conference in Mountain View Wednesday.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai just debut Google Lens which will allow users to point their phone camera at an object, and it'll identify what the object is, or provide background information about it.

It's one of many products and services Google is unveiling at the conference.

