Though it was reported that Facebook gave this information without consent, in a statement the company denied that, saying it was given when users willingly signed up for a third-party app.
"People knowingly provided their information, no systems were infiltrated, and no passwords or sensitive pieces of information were stolen or hacked," the statement reads.
Facebook apologized and said it would be examining every app, but the controversy has renewed interest in all sorts of privacy concerns surrounding the social media site. Some have gone so far as to delete their accounts, including Cher.
2day I did something VERY HARD 4 me.Facebook has helped me with my Charity, &there are amazing young Ppl there.I have a special friend (Lauren)who I Respect & Admire,but today I deleted my Facebook account .— Cher (@cher) March 21, 2018
Here's what you need to know to keep your information safe, whether you have decided to delete your account entirely or if you just need a privacy brush-up.
HOW TO CHECK WHAT OTHERS SEE
If you haven't checked on your settings in a while, the first place to start is a Privacy Checkup.
The check-up walks you through what information you have chosen to be public and private. To get to it, just click on the "Quick Help" question mark in the top right, then select "Privacy Checkup."
Want to see which aspects of you profile are visible to the public? Go to your profile, click on the three dots on the right side of your cover photo, and select "View As."
You can also review who can see your activity (such as things you have liked) by clicking on the down arrow and selecting "Activity Log."
MANAGING YOUR MESSENGER STORY POSTS
You can change who sees photos and videos added to your story in the Messenger app each time you post. After you click on the right arrow and before you post, click on the settings wheel to change who can see it.
HOW TO REMOVE THIRD-PARTY APPS
There is a section for editing and removing third-party apps if you follow the steps in the Privacy Checkup.
If you just want to go straight to the apps, though, you can go to "Settings" by clicking on the down arrow in the top right corner and then clicking on "Apps" in the list to the left.
HOW TO CHECK INFORMATION FACEBOOK USES FOR ADS
Technology experts say that Facebook is tracking more than just your activity on its app. It's also keeping tabs on what you're doing elsewhere online.
Based on this information, Facebook can guess things about you that it then uses to help connect you with relevant ads. This information can include details you haven't shared with them, such as your political affiliation.
To see and edit that information, go to "Settings" by clicking on the down arrow in the top right corner, click on "Ads" on the left, click on "Your Information" and then "Your categories" right underneath.
HOW TO DEACTIVATE
Deactivating is a less extreme version of deleting. Your profile won't be visible anymore, but you can reactivate anytime you want.
You can deactivate your account while keeping Messenger, but not vice-versa.
To deactivate your account, click here and enter your password.
DEACTIVATING MESSENGER
To deactivate Messenger, tap on your profile picture and then go to "Privacy and Settings." The option to deactivate will only appear if you've already deactivated your main Facebook account.
If you deactivate both, logging back into Messenger will reactivate both.
HOW TO DELETE YOUR ACCOUNT
Physically, deleting your account is as simple as pressing a button.
Logistically, however, there are some considerations before you pull the plug.
After deleting your account, you will have to create new accounts for all the third-party apps that you signed into through Facebook. You'll also have to find new ways to connect with people that you do through Facebook now, such as sharing photos with far-off relatives or swapping advice in a topic-specific group.
You might also want to consider downloading your data before you delete.
If you're OK with all of that and still want to delete, be aware that even after you press the button, it will take up to 90 days for it to take full effect. If you try to log in while it's processing, the deletion will be cancelled.
To delete your Facebook account, click here, choose "delete" and follow the process.
The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.