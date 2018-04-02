TECHNOLOGY

Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia buys out Four Seasons in East Palo Alto for visit

EMBED </>More Videos

This past weekend, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia stopped traffic and turned heads on his trip to Seattle. Now, he's in the Bay Area, and apparently staying at the Four Seasons in East Palo Alto to talk with Silicon Valley's biggest hitters. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --
This past weekend, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia stopped traffic and turned heads on his trip to Seattle. Now, he's in the Bay Area, and apparently staying at the Four Seasons in East Palo Alto to talk with Silicon Valley's biggest hitters.

The last remaining guests were checked out of the Four Seasons Hotel in East Palo Alto. Some hadn't planned to leave so soon.

ABC7 News has learned the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman bought out the entire hotel for the next six nights.

Hotel staff told ABC7 News off camera that guests have been relocated to neighboring hotels or other Four Seasons properties.

The hotel was given short notice of the royal visit from the U.S. State Department, just last week.

Those who work near the hotel have been warned to watch out for motorcades.

"There's a prince who purchased the hotel for the whole week," said investment banker Anu Deshpande. "I think that's amazing -- over the top -- but amazing."

The crown prince is in Silicon Valley to meet with Apple CEO Tim Cook and top executives at Google. Salman is interested in making his country a major tech hub.

The prince has been called a reformer by some. He's allowed women to drive and reopened movie theaters that have been closed since the 1980s.

Over the weekend he turned heads in Seattle. He visited Boeing and had a private meeting with Bill Gates. Most of his Seattle hotel was also bought out by the crown prince.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on Silicon Valley.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologyfacebookroyalssaudi arabiau.s. & worldsilicon valleyapplehotelbusinessmoneypoliticsEast Palo Alto
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook CEO defends business after Cook's comments
9 personal things Grindr has been revealing about you
Snapchat takes dig at Facebook with Russian profile filter
Can Facebook guess your political affiliation? Probably.
More Technology
Top Stories
I-Team: Tesla coming under new scrutiny
Protest over police shooting in Oakland as senator drafts bill for transparency
The trade war between the U.S. and China hurts California
TESLA CAR FIRE: ABC7 investigates deadly accident in Mountain View
'Pineapple Express' to bring rain to Bay Area this week
Police: Exchange student built gun from parts bought online
Facebook Live captures moment Houston man shot in head
Giants President Larry Baer ready to celebrate 60th season in SF
Show More
SJ man facing deportation freed from ICE custody to family, cheering crowd
Study: 2 Bay Area cities among least distracted on the road
Facebook CEO defends business after Cook's comments
Consumer Reports: Roadside assistance choices
Driver in Stumptown Coffee truck arrested after SoCal chase
More News
Top Video
The trade war between the U.S. and China hurts California
Protest over police shooting in Oakland as senator drafts bill for transparency
Facebook CEO defends business after Cook's comments
TESLA CAR FIRE: ABC7 investigates deadly accident in Mountain View
More Video