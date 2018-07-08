U.S. & WORLD

Thailand cave rescue: What happens when the players are out of the cave

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's a step-by-step look at what happens to members of the trapped Thailand soccer team once they are freed from a flooded cave. (Royal Thai Navy via AP)

MAE SAI, Thailand --
An international team of rescuers is working diligently to extricate the youth soccer team trapped in a flooded cave in northern Thailand.

The operation to rescue the boys, ages 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach by having them dive out of the flooded cave began Sunday morning, with expert divers entering the sprawling complex for the complicated and dangerous mission.

After the boys emerge from the cave, they will be evacuated from the cave site via helicopter, provided weather conditions are safe for flying. Upon landing at nearby Old Airport, the boys will be taken via ambulance to Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital, a hospital official told ABC News.

Staff members have shrouded the hospital's entrance with fabric to shield the young patients from the public eye. An entire floor of the 14-story hospital has been reserved for treating the soccer team, according to local media reports. In addition to treatment areas, the hospital will also provide reunion rooms for the young boys and their families.

As of Sunday evening local time, four boys had been successfully removed from the cave. The entire operation to rescue all 13 could last two to four days, depending on weather and water conditions, said army Maj. Gen. Chalongchai Chaiyakam.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
water rescuerescueyouth soccersocceru.s. & world
Related
Thai cave rescue: These are the 12 trapped players and their coach
U.S. & WORLD
Oklahoma man faces jail time for overdue movie
Thai cave rescue: These are the 12 trapped players and their coach
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Korean War soldier finally laid to rest decades after his death
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 4 Thai soccer players rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Netflix removing online review system
Oklahoma man faces jail time for overdue movie
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Food court fight causes scare at SoCal mall
Show More
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
More News