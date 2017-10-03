Third Las Vegas shooting victim with Bay Area ties identified

A third victim with Bay Area ties has been identified in the Las Vegas shooting that left at least 59 people dead.The California High School Alumni Association confirmed that Denise Cohen died in the shooting. Cohen was an alumnus of California High School in San Ramon."She was an amazing, vibrant, positive classmate and friend," the association wrote in a Facebook post.Facebook friend Leana Orsua wrote, "We are all hurting so much and can't understand why something like this happened. I love this woman with all my heart and cannot believe that she's gone. RIP my beautiful, kind and loving friend."