HURRICANE HARVEY

Houston resident captures timelapse of rising floodwaters during Harvey

Record rainfall from Hurricane Harvey brought extraordinary flooding to Houston. (Dani Roisman via Storyful)

A Texas homeowner captured stunning timelapse video showing the brutal effects of record rainfall from Hurricane Harvey.

Dani Roisman shared two videos showing rising floodwaters in and around his house in the Meyerland neighborhood of Houston.


A video from his front yard shows the flood waters beginning to cover his street on Saturday night and rose to cover his front lawn by early Sunday morning.


His garage began to flood on Sunday morning with waters reaching the license plate of his SUV around noon.

According to the Texas Division of Emergency Management, 185,149 homes were either damaged or destroyed by the hurricane and flooding. It is estimated the cost of the damages could reach $125 billion.
