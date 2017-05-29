1 dead in multi-vehicle accident on I-580 in Livermore

All lanes of Earbound 580 before First St. exit in Livermore are now open. 1 person was killed in 3 car crash at 2:28am. pic.twitter.com/77t5LFN31U — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) May 29, 2017

Fatal crash on Eastbound 580 just before First St. exit in Livermore. 3 vehicles involved. 1 male killed. 2 others injured. pic.twitter.com/xhxoMidCal — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) May 29, 2017

One person has died after a crash involving three vehicles on eastbound I-580 near First Street in Livermore early Monday morning.The accident happened just before 2:30 a.m. The CHP says a Hyundai Accent crashed into a wall on the side of I-580 and ended up disabled in the middle lanes when a Toyota Corolla crashed into it. A Toyota Yaris then crashed into both of those cars.The drivers of the Corolla and Yaris tried to get the driver of the Accent out of his car, but the driver, a man about 25 to 30-years-old, died at the scene. The driver of the Corolla is fine.The driver of the Yaris was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.