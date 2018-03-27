TRAFFIC

1 injured after police chase ends in crash in Concord

One person who had been ejected from a truck was taken to the hospital after a police chase ended in a crash.

By
CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) --
One person who had been ejected from a truck was taken to the hospital after a police chase ended in a crash.

The CHP believes there were two people in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

The status of the second person in the accident has not been released.

The Port Chicago Highway exit from eastbound Highway 4 in Concord has been reopened.
