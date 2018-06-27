2 in critical condition after hit-and-run accident involving pedicab in SF

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3665668" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> San Francisco police are responding to a hit-and-run accident involving a pedicab at Embarcadero and Sansome Street.

San Francisco worked late to process the scene at Embarcadero and Sansome Street after a car hit a pedicab, seriously injuring several people."The problem is (a) hit and run can happen to anyone," said Ahmad Lokili, a pedicab operator who knows the pedicab driver who was hit and is now in critical condition at San Francisco General Hospital."Of course we worry about him," Lokili added. "He's one of us. He was working here for a long time. He's a wonderful guy. He's a father. He's an inventor. He's really great."One woman, who does not want to be identified, is the co-owner of the pedicab company. She says the injured driver has been working for her for six years and hit his head during the crash. "As an owner, it's kind of your worst case scenario."The driver works for Cabrio Taxi.Police say the suspect's car hit the pedicab just after 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Then, a second pedicab hit the first pedicab after the crash.A family of four were the passengers in those two cabs. The mother is in serious condition at SF General. Her husband is okay, and their children, who are eight and five years old, have non-life-threatening injuries."It's a crazy, crazy intersection," said Felicity Pal, who works near the Embarcadero. "It's tough to cross even with the light. Cars are out of control. So are people."Pal and many others in the area find the unusual intersection problematic. "During summer it's tourist season," Pal continued. "It just makes things even more chaotic."