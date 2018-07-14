TRAFFIC

25 taken to hospitals after bus overturns on 10 Freeway in Los Angeles

EMBED </>More Videos

Twenty-five people were transported to hospitals with mostly minor injuries after a bus overturned on the 10 Freeway in Pico-Union. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
PICO-UNION, LOS ANGELES --
Twenty-five people were transported to hospitals with mostly minor injuries after a bus overturned Saturday morning on the 10 Freeway in Southern California, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A Sigalert was issued and all westbound lanes were closed due to the crash, which happened shortly before 4 a.m. at the 110 Freeway interchange, the California Highway Patrol said.

Thirty-two adults were on the bus at the time of the incident, the fire department said. Four were hospitalized in serious condition, five in fair condition and 16 in good condition, according to fire officials. Seven declined to be taken to a medical center.

News video shows several bloodied passengers walking out of the bus as first responders arrive at the scene.

"I look up from my phone and I see a bus, just tilted and just dragged across the whole highway," said a witness who gave his name only as Betim. "We stopped in front of the bus, helped some people out in the front and tried to get as many people out of the bus as we could."

By 7 a.m., crews using two cranes had turned the bus upright and were preparing to tow it away.

Westbound traffic was backed up for miles on the 10. It was unclear when the interstate would be fully reopened.

The cause of the collision is under investigation by the CHP.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficbusbus crashCHPcalifornia highway patrolI-10los angeles fire departmentcrashLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
State Controller Betty Yee injured in Posey Tube crash
Driver mistakenly plows into row of parked cars in Campbell
Report: BART board to discuss bus service to help during early bird shut down
South Bay business owners say bike lane improvement plans could be bad for business
More Traffic
Top Stories
Berkeley I-80 shooting leaves 3 hurt
Missing Oregon woman found alive near Big Sur
Belgium beats England 2-0 in third-place match
State Controller Betty Yee injured in Posey Tube crash
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Martinez community helps family who lost two sons in Bakersfield crash
San Mateo neighbors stunned to be living next door to accused rapist
Oakland Zoo visitors stuck on gondola say they were scared
Show More
Polish dog wars: Sam's Club to start selling item for under $1
2018 AIDS Walk in San Francisco this Sunday
Golden State Killer suspect in 1974 Tulare Co. cold case
New regulations force some Humboldt County marijuana growers to relocate
Jed Lowrie exits with bruised leg; status for All-Star Game uncertain
More News