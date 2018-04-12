  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
TRAFFIC

All NB lanes of I-680 in Walnut Creek reopened after police activity

Highway 680 traffic in Walnut Creek, California on Thursday, April 12, 2018. (KGO-TV)

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. --
All northbound I-680 lanes have reopened at Treat Boulevard in Walnut Creek after police activity blocked lanes early this morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The alert, issued just before 5 a.m., and freeway was reopened at before 5:45 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.

Click here for traffic maps and drive times.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficI-680policeWalnut Creek
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
TRAFFIC
Motorcycle accident cleared from WB lanes of Bay Bridge
SF laws aren't keeping up with new electric scooter technology
San Francisco Board of Supervisors to vote on scooter legislation
How to avoid getting a ticket while you're driving
More Traffic
Top Stories
7 Things to know before you go: Thursday
CHP investigating apparent shooting on Hwy 4 near Concord
President Trump: Syria attack 'very soon or not so soon at all!'
Tom Steyer calls for impeachment of President Trump
Pres. Trump thanks Gov. Brown for deploying National Guard
EXCLUSIVE: Tesla issues strongest statement yet blaming driver for deadly crash
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
Witness saw SUV possibly belonging to SoCal family disappear into river
Show More
VIDEO: Highlights from Mark Zuckerberg's testimony on Capitol Hill
Warriors to face Spurs in Game 1 of NBA Playoffs on Saturday
Facebook drops opposition to CA Consumer Privacy Act
Castro Valley woman killed on spring break trip to Mexico
LA sexual assault case against Kevin Spacey being reviewed
More News