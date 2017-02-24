If you complain about BART service now, it could soon get a lot worse. The BART board is considering raising fares and service cuts.
BART says ridership is down, especially on the weekends. That means revenue is down and BART needs money. One idea is to cut the 4 a.m. service and start at 5 a.m., which would create a hardship for a lot of commuters.
One early morning BART rider said the trains are so crowded, they should be thinking about starting earlier not later.
"The train is full. It's really packed at this time. So a lot of people do use it at this time. So, yeah that would be a huge impact," said Hector Peralta, Manteca resident.
Some other ideas on the table include raising the base fare, reviewing discounts for seniors, the disabled and children, selling more ads, catching people who don't pay their fares and charging more for parking.
