BART unveils plans for transit village in Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) --BART is unveiling plans for a new transit village at the Walnut Creek station. BART is promising more residences, shopping and parking, but it could be a headache for riders until the project is complete.
Ask anyone at the Walnut Creek BART station about parking and you'll hear about the need for more.
"We definitely need more because I have to pay $85 a month for one of the garages neighboring the station; my husband does the same because we can't get BART parking," said Linda Maduwura, Danville resident.
"I would not be biking if there was more parking for sure. So yeah I think that would be great for people in Walnut Creek and San Ramon," said Gautam Mehra, San Ramon resident.
BART says relief is on the way. At a press conference today, BART board members described plans for a new parking garage and transit village. The garage will add 100 new parking spots. There will also be new restaurants and shops and 600 apartment units. Some commuters wonder how all those people will fit on the trains.
"I think trains are already crowded, unless they add more trains, more frequently it will be tough for commuters on BART," said Diane Troung, San Francisco resident.
BART says it's hard to estimate what this will do to ridership; they are a few years out before this is all complete. But the parking garage will be the first priority and with construction starting this weekend, BART officials today want to emphasize one key point to commuters.
"When that construction work begins, we are going to do everything we can to mitigate the impacts. No matter what happens, we are going to have the same number of spaces available at the Walnut Creek station throughout this process. The number that is available today will be available next month, will be available next year," Chris Filippi, BART spokesperson.
The work will be done in phases; the garage will be done at the end of next year and then they will get to work on the transit village.
