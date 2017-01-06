TRAFFIC

BART delays caused by cable glitch at West Oakland station Friday

Stalled BART train at West Oakland BART station, Oakland, California, Friday, January 6, 2017. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
BART officials say a bundle of electrical cables that send information between rail cars is likely responsible for Friday morning's delays into San Francisco.

The cables are responsible for sending signals from the operator's cab to each of the cars in a train. It appears the cables failed on the fifth car, causing the following five cars to lock up and shut down as it was approaching the West Oakland station, according to a BART spokesman.

Engineers are still investigating the exact source of the glitch and probably won't know for a few days.

The disruption began at about 7:20 a.m. and service resumed into San Francisco at around 8:40 a.m. after the disabled BART train was cleared from tracks at the West Oakland station.
Related Topics:
trafficBARTmass transitOakland
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
SF firefighters use airbags to push BART car off pinned man
Major BART delays after man pinned between cars in SF
Crews repair Golden Gate Bridge moveable median barrier
'Survival guide' to getting around Bay Area on NYE
More Traffic
Top Stories
At least 5 dead, 13 injured in shooting at Florida airport
Mack to take center stage when Raiders face Texans on ABC7
STORMWATCH: Weather forecast for Friday afternoon
PHOTOS: Scene of mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 HD
USGS readies monitoring equipment for weekend storm
Show More
San Francisco police investigate officer-involved shooting
How to locate friends and family following an emergency
Tilikum, orca that killed trainer at SeaWorld Orlando, has died
Oakland firefighters battle 3-alarm fire on Harrison
SF's 911 system fully restored after power outage
More News
Photos
White House photographer shares top photos of 2016
PHOTOS: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
Children's TV show host 'King Norman' dies
PHOTOS: Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards
More Photos