Car fire causes 25-acre brush fire on Highway 24 in Orinda

A 25-acre grass fire that was sparked by a car on the side of state Highway 24 in Orinda this afternoon has been 75 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.The car fire was initially reported at 12:57 p.m. involving a sedan that had engine problems on the right-hand shoulder of westbound Highway 24 near the Wilder Road on-ramp. The flames then spread to the nearby grass and hillside, CHP Officer Brandon Correia said.Cal Fire officials said on Twitter shortly after 3 p.m. that the blaze's "forward progress has been stopped" by fire crews.The response to the fire has shut down the three right westbound lanes of Highway 24. There is no estimate for when the lanes will reopen, Correia said.No injuries have been reported in connection with the fire, he said.