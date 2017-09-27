Dog on tracks triggers BART delays through Oakland

There is a dog on the trackway near the Coliseum. We are working to safely get the dog. We need to single track until it is clear. — SFBART (@SFBART) September 27, 2017

Still working to get that dog near Coliseum. We have major delays on the Fremont line. And no we are not going to run over the dog. — SFBART (@SFBART) September 27, 2017

The dog keeps running off. We are going to run an inspection train at slow speed to see where the dog is and if we can get trains moving. — SFBART (@SFBART) September 27, 2017

We got the dog! Sorry for the horrible delays. Trains are moving again. — SFBART (@SFBART) September 27, 2017

Apparently there's a dog on the tracks of Bart at West Oakland station and because of the that the power to the third rail was shut off 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5XB4cZfl4L — Walton Lee (@WalLee02) September 27, 2017

Look what a dog on the tracks near Coliseum can do! One powerful pup! #sfbart pic.twitter.com/s8kOa2vw90 — Justin Sullivan (@JustinDSullivan) September 27, 2017

#Bart chaos... All kicked off Fremont train, onto different Fremont train, then off that one to wait for another. "A large dog on tracks"? pic.twitter.com/KUHs7VQZCO — Jeff Hedges (@ffejhedges) September 27, 2017

Actual footage of the large dog on the tracks of the coliseum Bart station. pic.twitter.com/0E0NGAyeds — rororoyourboat (@irwtky) September 27, 2017

A dog that was on the BART tracks near the Coliseum station in Oakland prompted delays this morning for all trains passing through the area.BART officials wrote on Twitter at 8:09 a.m. about the incident, which is affecting service in the Dublin/Pleasanton, Warm Springs, Fremont, Richmond and Daly City directions.Trains temporarily single-tracked through the area. Crews have brought the dog to safety.