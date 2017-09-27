BART

Dog on tracks triggers BART delays through Oakland

Dog on BART tracks in Oakland, California on Tuesday, September 27, 2017. (Twitter/OaktownMojo)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
A dog that was on the BART tracks near the Coliseum station in Oakland prompted delays this morning for all trains passing through the area.

BART officials wrote on Twitter at 8:09 a.m. about the incident, which is affecting service in the Dublin/Pleasanton, Warm Springs, Fremont, Richmond and Daly City directions.

Trains temporarily single-tracked through the area. Crews have brought the dog to safety.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
