Drivers on high alert after rockslide on I-580 in Livermore

People headed home on eastbound I-580 through Livermore will see what's left of a rockslide that went right onto the highway Tuesday morning. (KGO-TV)

By
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) --
People headed home on eastbound I-580 through Livermore will see what's left of a rockslide that went right onto the highway Tuesday morning.

It's not a problem anymore, but it shows how quickly any of us could get an unexpected road block.

Huge rocks tumbled onto westbound I-580 at 5:15 a.m. One driver realized what was happening a split second before they landed.

"A vehicle was coming along, wasn't able to see or avoid that slide and the debris. That person attempted to avoid it, another person that was coming up behind them did not see that first vehicle braking and there was a minor collision," CHP Ofc. Tyler Hahn said.

Two lanes were then shut down in unincorporated Livermore just before Grant Line Road for nearly four hours while they worked to clean it up. The drivers were not hurt.

"I can imagine that they were shaken up. There's nothing like driving in the dark at 5:15 in the morning and next thing you know, you're driving in rocks and debris. So definitely I'm sure they were surprised," Hahn said.

Transit officials say it's a tall order to ask that preventative measures be put into place, that right now it's really on us drivers to be careful.

Officials know the commute back into the Central Valley will come through that stretch of road Tuesday night but they hope drivers don't work themselves up into being too nervous about the unpredictable hillsides. They just want them to be on high alert.
