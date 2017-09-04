TRAFFIC

Droves of Burning Man attendees return to city with dirty cars

A dusty vehicle appears in San Francisco, Calif. on Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
You can go for the basic car wash, the "ultra" or "the works" -- but in San Francisco, the most expensive thing on the menu this week is the "Burning Man special" -- a service typically costing upwards of a hundred dollars.

As "burners" return from Black Rock City, their cars coated in the fine beige particulate known as "playa dust," there's an art and a science to removing the caked-on remnants of ten days in the desert.

Car washes are ready to clean away the sand and debris. Dusty cars were lined up at Tower Car Wash in San Francisco.

The top tier wash is $350 because it takes a lot of work to track down and remove every grain of sand.

"All the dust goes inside every part of the car -- the seats, the dashboard, the middle console. So everything has to be wiped off, dusted off. We have to do it one more time to make sure everything is done right," said George Villatoro of Tower Car Wash.

Divisadero Touchless Wash was closed Monday, but starting Tuesday, they expect 500 vehicles -- each costing $120 to clean.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficart carscarbusinessfestivallive musicmusicmusic newsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Westbound I-80 in San Pablo reopens following big-rig crash
Bay Area traffic expected to spike after Labor Day
Driver hospitalized after car plunges off cliff on I-580
Lake Merritt BART station to close for project during Labor Day weekend
More Traffic
Top Stories
Wildfires cast eerie haze over Bay Area
Animals surrendered during Harvey arrive in Bay Area
Should women have the freedom to be topless in Berkeley?
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
Protesters hold rally in Berkeley to oppose Trump's plan to end DACA
Survivor of SF's 1977 Golden Dragon massacre speaks
Thieves looted flooded Texas home with elderly victim still inside
Bay Area nonprofit helps farmers in war-torn lands heal history
Show More
Michael Finney answers your consumer questions
Gonzalez draws winning walk in 9th, Rockies beat Giants 4-3
Honda settles some Takata lawsuits for $605 million
Death toll from Harvey reaches at least 60
Workers rally for rights in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Heat wave sweeps across Bay Area
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: William and Kate through the years
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
More Photos