Fatal accident on NB I-880 in Fremont near Auto Mall Parkway

Fatal accident on NB I-880 in Fremont, California, Wednesday, October 25, 2017. (KGO-TV)

At least one person has died in a crash this morning on northbound Interstate Highway 880 just north of Auto Mall Parkway in Fremont, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

The crash was first reported at 2:19 a.m. and involved a minivan or SUV that struck the center divide, overturned and caught fire, CHP officials said.

At least one person has died in the crash, CHP officials said.

Further details were not immediately available.
