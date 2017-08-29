First SMART train leaves North Bay station right on time

Of all the amenities the SMART train offers, the inaugural riders say the most unexpectedly delightful one is this view. pic.twitter.com/XsqaOKiphR — Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) August 25, 2017

Fourth stop, and still more people are boarding the first SMART train. pic.twitter.com/0yoj4C3UiH — Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) August 25, 2017

SMART train's maiden voyage is packed... But if you can score a seat, you can raise a glass to public transit. pic.twitter.com/7Y2kswARMS — Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) August 25, 2017

Not a diner car, but close... SMART train features a well-stocked snack bar. pic.twitter.com/U1TKHBBPJh — Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) August 25, 2017

And we're off! First SMART train leaves the station right on time -- to a round of applause. pic.twitter.com/wa2ihnYJRa — Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) August 25, 2017

The first North Bay passenger train in more than a half century left a station on Friday, and the moment couldn't have come soon enough for drivers fed up with traffic.For now, the SMART train will run from Santa Rosa to San Rafael, but there are plans to expand its service.