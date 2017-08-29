TRAFFIC

First SMART train leaves North Bay station right on time

The first North Bay passenger train in more than a half century left a station on Friday, and the moment couldn't have come soon enough for drivers fed up with traffic. (KGO-TV)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
The first North Bay passenger train in more than a half century left a station on Friday, and the moment couldn't have come soon enough for drivers fed up with traffic.

For now, the SMART train will run from Santa Rosa to San Rafael, but there are plans to expand its service.

