Girlfriend of man killed in BART accident mourns loss
Despite officials' efforts the victim, identified as 31-year-old Jeff De La Fuente passed away from his injuries. (KGO-TV)

San Francisco firefighters used airbags to push a BART train off a man who had fallen between the car and the platform Wednesday night. Despite officials' efforts the victim, identified as 31-year-old Jeff De La Fuente passed away from his injuries.

The apparent accident during the evening commute is hard for Dorthy Mak to comprehend. "I also use the 24th Street BART station and I was like, 'how does someone get pinned,'" she said.

Around 6 p.m. Wednesday her longtime boyfriend somehow stumbled in front of the train. He was pinned at the waist between the platform and second train car. After rescuers pushed the car off of him, De La Fuente was transported to San Francisco General Hospital.

"The doctor said that he fought," said Mak. "He fought to stay alive he really did."

De La Fuente worked near the BART stations as a mechanic in the Mission, but he also drove a cab and made many friends while doing so. They stopped by to create a candlelight vigil Friday night.

BART police are investigating, but a spokesman says the death appears to be accidental. "He was aspiring to be a lawyar," Mak told ABC7 News. "He was scheduled to take his LSAT in February."

Born in Berkeley and raised by a single mother, De La Fuente spent part of his childhood in the Philippines. His mother plans to bury him there following a local funeral. Friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help with the expenses.
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
