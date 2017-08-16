I-880 shooting is 100th on Bay Area freeways since 2015

There was another freeway shooting overnight in the Bay Area, this time on I-880 in Hayward. This is the 100th since November 2015 and the second one this week. The CHP says it is a high priority for them to put a stop to these shootingsNorthbound I-880 was temporarily closed in Hayward just south of Highway 92. The call came in around 10 p.m. Tuesday night that someone was hanging out a car window firing shots at another car. No one was shot, but the passenger was hit with glass."It's unfortunate, it appears now it is common place it happens at any given point and time any night out here," said CHP Sgt. Ted Montez.No one was shot at 10 last night when a white car pulled up next to another car and a passenger leaned out and started shooting."For the amount of shots that were fired we're quite lucky this could've been much more serious," said Montez."How many shots?" asked ABC7's Amy Hollyfield."Several shots," said Montez.The CHP says it is doing everything within its power to prevent and investigate these shootings. Funding has been set aside to buy and install more cameras in Contra Costa County, where most of the shootings have happened. It is a partnership with the state and local officials, so the details of where and when those cameras will be in place are still being negotiated. But officials say they need drivers to help out too, saying information from witnesses has made the biggest difference in solving these cases."That's most important part be a good witness. Be a good witness don't try to take action never know who you are going to encounter out there," said Montez.Call 1-800-TELL-CHP if you have any information on the shootings.Officers said it is too early in the investigation to determine if the shootings in Hayward and San Leandro are connected.