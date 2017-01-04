#010417TR1 UPDATE #2 SFFD has rescued one adult male who is in serious condition. Being taken to TRUAMA center. 644PM pic.twitter.com/VeZLWgvTu5 — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) January 5, 2017

A man who was pinned and trapped between two train cars at San Francisco's 24th Street BART station has been transported to a trauma center in serious condition, firefighters said.BART officials announced a major delay at the 24th Street station at 6:14 p.m., primarily affecting passengers headed toward the East Bay.Firefighters said the man was semi-conscious, and they staged a technical rescue to get him off the tracks. He was taken to the trauma center around 6:45 p.m.The incident has since caused major delays system-wide, and trains are not stopping at the 24th Street station, according to BART officials.