Major BART delays after man pinned between cars in San Francisco

Commuters wait to board their BART train at Embarcadero Station in San Francisco in this undated photo. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A man who was pinned and trapped between two train cars at San Francisco's 24th Street BART station has been transported to a trauma center in serious condition, firefighters said.

BART officials announced a major delay at the 24th Street station at 6:14 p.m., primarily affecting passengers headed toward the East Bay.

Firefighters said the man was semi-conscious, and they staged a technical rescue to get him off the tracks. He was taken to the trauma center around 6:45 p.m.

The incident has since caused major delays system-wide, and trains are not stopping at the 24th Street station, according to BART officials.
