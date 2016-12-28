Muni experiencing high number of sick calls for drivers

A new report says Muni has a huge problem with workers calling in sick. It is impacting riders and tax payers.According to the city's controller's office, the San Francisco Muni department has the second highest rate of absenteeism in the city. It is costing $42 million a year.Last week they had to cancel some bus routes because so many people called in sick. In the report, an employee is quoted as saying they call in sick because their vacation requests are denied.Some suggestions from the report include hiring someone to track absences and job satisfaction; strengthening the agency's reward program to recognize employee achievements; establish an absence management policy.Muni says it will have more back up drivers soon. There are 70 new drivers who will be graduating from its training program in the new year.