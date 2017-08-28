POLLUTION

Palo Alto leaders moving forward with plan to ban idling cars

EMBED </>More Videos

Palo Alto's city council has voted unanimously to move forward with a plan to ban idling cars. (KGO-TV)

By
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --
Palo Alto's city council has voted unanimously to move forward with a plan to ban idling cars.

That means no sitting in a parked car or waiting in a line of cars with your engine running for more than 3 minutes.

The Vice Mayor of Palo Alto says it would make the city a healthier place by reducing pollutants in the air.

"You'll be safe here. You can breathe easily," said Vice Mayor Liz Kniss.

Kniss also said the state already has a 3 minute rule for trucks and buses. But, Palo Alto would be taking it a step further and applying the rule to everything with a motor.

She said the practice of idling is most evident at schools and sports fields where parents are waiting to pick up their kids.

Click the video viewer above to watch Katie's full report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficpollutioncommutingdrivingcarcarsPalo Alto
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLLUTION
Last mothball fleet vessel to leave Suisun Bay
Caltrain breaks ground in Millbrae on electrification project
Bay Area aquariums take stand against plastic pollution
Oakland city officials increase trash clean-up efforts near Bay
More pollution
TRAFFIC
Free rides offered on SMART trains for opening day
Planned weekend political rallies to alter transit in SF
Person killed by train at Bay Fair BART station
Smart train service begins Friday in the North Bay
More Traffic
Top Stories
Bay Area companies donate to Hurricane relief
SF may charge feds for protest costs
East Bay residents deal with third day of heat wave
Samardzija pitches gem in Giants' 3-0 win over Padres
Heaney fans career-high 10 as Angels beat A's
Amazon slashes prices at Whole Foods on 1st day of ownership
Experts say Hurricane Harvey won't change California gas prices
Dramatic Hurricane Harvey moments shared on social media
Show More
Bay Area residents helping those in Houston
Body of missing pregnant woman found wrapped in plastic, police say
Extended coverage of historic Houston flooding - WATCH LIVE
Judge in Stanford sex assault case can be recalled
1 in custody after shooting at public library in New Mexico
More News
Top Video
Bay Area companies donate to Hurricane relief
SF may charge feds for protest costs
East Bay residents deal with third day of heat wave
Booming rat population keeps Bay Area techs busy
More Video