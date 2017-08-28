PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --Palo Alto's city council has voted unanimously to move forward with a plan to ban idling cars.
That means no sitting in a parked car or waiting in a line of cars with your engine running for more than 3 minutes.
The Vice Mayor of Palo Alto says it would make the city a healthier place by reducing pollutants in the air.
"You'll be safe here. You can breathe easily," said Vice Mayor Liz Kniss.
Kniss also said the state already has a 3 minute rule for trucks and buses. But, Palo Alto would be taking it a step further and applying the rule to everything with a motor.
She said the practice of idling is most evident at schools and sports fields where parents are waiting to pick up their kids.
