Palo Alto's city council has voted unanimously to move forward with a plan to ban idling cars.That means no sitting in a parked car or waiting in a line of cars with your engine running for more than 3 minutes.The Vice Mayor of Palo Alto says it would make the city a healthier place by reducing pollutants in the air."You'll be safe here. You can breathe easily," said Vice Mayor Liz Kniss.Kniss also said the state already has a 3 minute rule for trucks and buses. But, Palo Alto would be taking it a step further and applying the rule to everything with a motor.She said the practice of idling is most evident at schools and sports fields where parents are waiting to pick up their kids.